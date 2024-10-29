Rodri Wins 2024 Ballon d’Or, Edging Out Vinicius Jr.; Real Madrid Named Men’s Club of the Year

New Delhi, October 29 : Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri clinched the 2024 Ballon d’Or for the best male football player in a star-studded ceremony at Paris’s Theatre du Chatelet. The 28-year-old was instrumental in Manchester City’s Premier League triumph and Spain’s European Championship victory, solidifying his status as one of the world’s top midfielders.

Rodri expressed his gratitude on stage, saying, “It’s an incredible night for me. I always aim to improve, not just as a player but as a person. I hope to show young fans that you can succeed by being yourself and striving to do your best every day.”

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. was the Ballon d’Or runner-up, though neither he, his teammates, nor their manager Carlo Ancelotti, attended the event. Reports from Spain suggested that Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony after learning Vinicius would not win the men’s player award. However, Real Madrid still received recognition, winning the title of Men’s Club of the Year. Ancelotti was also honored as the Best Men’s Manager.

In the women’s category, Barcelona Femeni’s Aitana Bonmati took home the Ballon d’Or after leading her team to a treble-winning season and achieving World Cup victory with Spain.

Additional Awards:

– Best Women’s Club: Barcelona Femeni

– Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

– Best Young Player: Lamine Yamal

– Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

– Gerd Muller Award (Most Goals): Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe (52 goals each)

Ballon d’Or Brief History

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious awards in football, annually honoring the best male and female players worldwide. Here’s a brief history:

Origins

– 1956: Created by French sports magazine *France Football*, the Ballon d’Or was initially awarded to the best European player in a European club. The first winner was Stanley Matthews of Blackpool (England).

– Criteria: Originally awarded based on individual performance, sportsmanship, and team success, with journalists from Europe voting for the winner.

Expansion & Evolution

– 1995: The award criteria expanded to include any player in a European club, regardless of nationality. George Weah from Liberia won, becoming the first non-European player to take the prize.

– 2007: Further expanded to include players from any league worldwide, allowing Kaká of Brazil (AC Milan) to win that year.

– 2010-2015: Merged with FIFA’s “World Player of the Year” to create the “FIFA Ballon d’Or,” awarding the best players in the world. This period saw Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate, with Messi winning four consecutive titles (2009-2012).

– 2016: The partnership with FIFA ended, and the Ballon d’Or returned to *France Football*.

Introduction of Women’s Ballon d’Or

– 2018: The Ballon d’Or Féminin was introduced, recognizing the best female football player. Norwegian player Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural award.

Recent Years

– The award now includes several categories, such as the Kopa Trophy for the best young player and the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.

Key Moments

– Messi & Ronaldo Rivalry: Between 2008-2019, the Ballon d’Or was shared almost exclusively between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Messi holding a record seven wins as of 2024.

– 2020: The award was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time it was not awarded since its inception.

– Recognition of Team Awards: The Ballon d’Or now also includes acknowledgments for the best clubs, reflecting the broader influence of team dynamics on individual success.

The Ballon d’Or continues to celebrate football excellence, with players from around the globe vying for this distinguished honor annually.