Wife kills husband with two accomplices for property worth over Rs 8 Cr

Bengaluru, October 29 : The victim, identified as 54-year-old Ramesh, was reported missing after an unidentified body was found on October 8. The suspects arrested include Niharika P., 29, Ramesh’s second wife, along with Dr. Nikhil, a veterinarian, and Ankur Rana from Bengaluru.

The Karnataka police have busted the case of a murdered Telangana businessman, whose charred body was found in a coffee estate in Kodagu district. Following investigations, authorities arrested his second wife and two accomplices, uncovering a plot allegedly motivated by a bid to seize assets worth approximately Rs 8 crore.

Upon discovering the body, police deployed four special teams of 16 officers to investigate. They combed through extensive CCTV footage from hundreds of cameras, focusing on vehicle movements near the scene, located close to a highway. This meticulous search led them to a red Benz registered under Ramesh’s name, pointing to a potential lead.

Collaborating with Telangana police, Kodagu authorities gathered background information on Ramesh and his relationships. Suspicion quickly shifted toward Niharika and her associates. When taken into custody, Niharika reportedly confessed, according to police statements.

Hailing from Mongeer Nagar in Telangana, Niharika faced several personal struggles. After her father’s death when she was a teenager, she married young, had a child, and later divorced. Despite excelling academically and holding a high-paying job, her life took a downturn in Haryana, where she was arrested in a financial scam. Following her release, she moved to Bengaluru and married Ramesh in 2018. Their relationship soured when Ramesh allegedly refused her demand for Rs 8 crore.

Driven by animosity, Niharika and her accomplices reportedly devised a plan to murder Ramesh. Police believe she lured him to Uppal, Hyderabad, where he was strangled. The group then transported his body over 800 km to Kodagu, leaving it in a coffee estate and setting it on fire to eliminate evidence.

Adding to the intrigue, Niharika maintained a calm demeanor and even filed a missing person report for Ramesh to avoid suspicion. Investigators are now probing deeper, as Ankur’s possible involvement in other criminal activities, including the disappearance of his own wife, has surfaced. This high-profile case may reveal connections to a broader criminal network, authorities say.