Phurba Tamang, ‘Marathon Girl Of Sikkim’ triumphed at the Kolkata Full Marathon

Kolkata, 4 February : Phurba Tamang, known far and wide as the “Marathon Girl of Sikkim,” triumphed at the Kolkata Full Marathon, showcasing her exceptional prowess in long-distance running. Crossing the demanding 42.2-kilometer course, Phurba clocked an impressive time of 3 hours, 23 minutes, and 39 seconds. The competition was fierce, with Phurba surpassing seasoned marathoners Anvita Verma and Tamali Basu from Bihar and Delhi, respectively.

The event drew a massive participation of twenty thousand runners, providing a platform for Phurba to display her outstanding endurance and unwavering determination. Notably, Phurba has now conquered eight elite marathon events across India within a remarkable two-year span, consistently earning a spot on the podium in each competition.

Phurba Tamang’s achievements extend beyond personal glory, as she has been appointed as the Race Ambassador for Sikkim Sarathi Run and SMIT Run in her home state.

Her dedication to the sport and remarkable accomplishments stand as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes, embodying the spirit of perseverance that defines the Marathon Girl of Sikkim.