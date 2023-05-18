Pakyong To Host National Pickleball Tournament , 27 May – 28 May 2023

The Pickleball Association of Sikkim is gearing up to host the National Pickleball Tournament on May 27th and 28th, 2023 in Pakyong District. The announcement was made during a coordination meeting presided over by District Zilla Adhyaksha Ladenla Lama.

Various dignitaries and officials, including DC Pakyong Tashi Chopel, Vice Zilla Adhyaksha, OSD Agriculture, Advisor F&CS, Sr. Vice President SKM Retd. DIG, President of Sarathi NGO, the school principal, district officials, and local residents were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, District Collector Tashi Chopel, who is also the Chief Convenor of Pickleball Pakyong, emphasized the state government’s commitment to promoting sports and providing ample opportunities for children and youths in Sikkim. DC Chopel highlighted that Pickleball is scheduled for inclusion in the 2024 Olympics, and if that happens, the sport will gain even more significance, attracting aspiring athletes.

Hemant Gurung, the General Secretary of the Sikkim Pickleball Association, shed light on the history of Pickleball and Sikkim’s active participation in various tournaments across India in recent times. He also shared the association’s efforts to make the sport more appealing and lucrative, aiming to generate enthusiasm among individuals of all age groups and establish it as a viable career option.

The upcoming Sikkim Pickleball Open Championship is expected to attract talented players from different parts of the country. It presents a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts to witness high-level competition and showcase the potential of Pickleball in Sikkim. With the state’s focus on sports development and the sport’s future inclusion in the Olympics, the championship is poised to further elevate the popularity and recognition of Pickleball in the region.

