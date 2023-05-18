Inclusion of Padamchen Village in Vibrant Village Programme (VVP)

The District Collector Pakyong, Shri Tashi Chophel, presided over the meeting of the district-level committee for the Vibrant Village Programme at Rurban Community Complex, Pakyong, on Wednesday.

He disclosed that Phadamchen village has been proposed for inclusion in the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

He highlighted that the vibrant village program’s objectives, are to discover and develop the economic drivers based on the local, natural, human, and other resources of the border communities. One of the goals of VVP is the establishment of growth hubs based on the “Hub and Spoke Model” through the encouragement of social entrepreneurship. Another goal is the empowerment of young people and women through skill development.

The plan also aims to make the most of the tourism potential in border regions by promoting local, cultural, traditional knowledge, and history. This will give locals more employment options and, as a result, reduce migration. It is also intended to develop sustainable eco-agribusinesses based on the idea of “One village-One product” through neighbourhood associations, cooperatives, SHGs, and other non-governmental organisations.

The district administration will prepare action plans with the help of Gram Panchayats for the identified villages to ensure 100 per cent saturation of Central and state schemes.

The objective is for making access to potable water, 24-hour electricity, accessibility to all-weather roads, cooking gas, mobile service and internet in border regions. Solar and wind energy, tourism attractions, multi-use facilities, and health infrastructure and wellness centres will all receive special consideration.

Likewise, line departments also participated in the meeting, where they presented their action plan for the development of the area.



Additionally, Panchayat President Phadamchen presented the line department with her proposal and a few recommendations on the action plans for the development of the areas.

The meeting had the presence of ADC Development Shri Robin Sewa, DFO Territorial Mrs. Thenmozhi V IFS, DFO Social, SDM Pakyong, and SDM Rongli, along with Head of Offices from line departments and officials Sashastra Seema Bal, Border Roads Organisation,Central Bank of India and BSNL.

IPR 17 May 2023 Pakyong, GOS

