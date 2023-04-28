Sikkim Participates In Developing Sustainable Tourist Destination In Guwahati (Assam)

Regional workshop on Developing Sustainable Tourist Destination organised by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in partnership with Responsible Tourism Society of India, UNEP and Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) was held at Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

The workshop was attended by Shri. Nirmal Cintury, Deputy Director, Hospitality, Section, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, Shri.Laxmi Prasad Sharma, Media Consultant, T&CA Department, along with Tourism stakeholders from Sikkim.



During the workshop, the Deputy Director , Hospitality along with Shri Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia, President Homestay Association of Sikkim felicitated the dignitaries with Khada and Souvenirs of Sikkim Tourism and expressed gratitude for organising such an important workshop.

Deputy Director during his Powerpoint Presentation highlighted the following :-

1.Acheivement of the state on sustainable Tourism.

2.Challenges faced by State Tourism on sustainable Tourism.

3.Strength and opportunity of Sikkim Tourism.

4.Future plan for sustainable goal in tourism in the State.

5.Code of conduct for tourist to visit Sikkim.

6.Participation in hand holding session on STCI certification.

Presentation was followed by Short Video on Sustainable Tourism which was appreciated by the House.

In the said programme Shri.Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia, President – Homestay Association of Sikkim (HAS) also presented the success stories on sustainable Tourism of Dzo-Tyium Festival organised by HAS last year at Dzongu.

Workshop ended successfully with good remarks and appreciation of Sikkim’s input to the workshop by the participants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.