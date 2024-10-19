Chhangu Adorned in Season’s First Snowfall, Sparking Excitement for All

Pakyong, October 19 : The enchanting Chhangu area in East Sikkim was transformed into a winter wonderland as it received its first spectacular snowfall of the season between Friday night and Saturday morning. Nestled in the scenic embrace of the Himalayas, the valley awoke to a pristine blanket of snow, turning the entire landscape into a glistening paradise, much to the delight of both locals and visitors.

As the soft snowflakes began to fall on Friday night, they wove a magical charm over the region, continuing well into the early hours of Saturday. The once-green valley now shimmered under a sparkling white sheet, creating a picture-perfect view that felt like a scene from a fairytale. Locals, accustomed to this yearly transformation, reveled in the beauty, while tourists marveled at the majestic views.

The snowfall has not only brought joy to the residents but also re-ignited the region’s allure as a top winter destination. Chhangu Lake, already famous for its serene beauty, now looks like a dreamscape, offering visitors a surreal experience. The fresh snow has breathed new life into this favorite spot in East Sikkim, making it the perfect time for tourists to experience its breathtaking beauty.