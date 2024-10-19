Tourism

Chhangu Adorned in Season’s First Snowfall, Sparking Excitement for All

News Desk
Chhangu Adorned in Season’s First Snowfall, Sparking Excitement for All
Chhangu Adorned in Season’s First Snowfall, Sparking Excitement for All
Chhangu Adorned in Season’s First Snowfall, Sparking Excitement for All

Pakyong, October 19 : The enchanting Chhangu area in East Sikkim was transformed into a winter wonderland as it received its first spectacular snowfall of the season between Friday night and Saturday morning. Nestled in the scenic embrace of the Himalayas, the valley awoke to a pristine blanket of snow, turning the entire landscape into a glistening paradise, much to the delight of both locals and visitors.

As the soft snowflakes began to fall on Friday night, they wove a magical charm over the region, continuing well into the early hours of Saturday. The once-green valley now shimmered under a sparkling white sheet, creating a picture-perfect view that felt like a scene from a fairytale. Locals, accustomed to this yearly transformation, reveled in the beauty, while tourists marveled at the majestic views.

The snowfall has not only brought joy to the residents but also re-ignited the region’s allure as a top winter destination. Chhangu Lake, already famous for its serene beauty, now looks like a dreamscape, offering visitors a surreal experience. The fresh snow has breathed new life into this favorite spot in East Sikkim, making it the perfect time for tourists to experience its breathtaking beauty.

Related Posts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvCTwjMXKOs