Tour de Sikkim concludes with a colourful ceremony

The three-day Tour de Sikkim expedition along the Silk Route concluded today. The final day of the Tour commenced from the banks of the Rorathang River, with participants making their way to the capital city of Gangtok. The closing ceremony was held in MG Marg, where the riders were welcomed with Khadas and awarded with completion medals.

Mr. Sudesh Kumar Subba, Advisor for Tourism and Civil Aviation graced the event as the chief guest.

Dignitaries present at the closing ceremony included; Mr Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, Member of the Legislative Assembly and Advisor for Urban Development and Food and Civil Supplies Departments; Mr CS Rao, Principal Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation Department (T&CAD); Mr Prakash Chettri, Secretary T&CAD; and Mr Lukendra Rasaily, Former Chairman of T&CAD, along with officials and staff from T&CAD.

In his address, Advisor Mr Sudesh Kumar Subba congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the expedition. He commended the team for their accomplishments and emphasised the advancements being made in the field of adventure tourism in Sikkim. He expressed gratitude to the elderly couple who traveled from Uttarakhand to partake in the journey along the Silk Route and extended seasonal greetings to all attendees.

Prior to this, Mr Prakash Chettri delivered the welcome address, acknowledging the enthusiasm of both the riders and the event organizers.

Mr Kazi Sherpa, Joint Director of Adventure, presented the technical report of the expedition.

Experience sharing was conducted by an elderly couple from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who lauded the hospitality of the Sikkimese people and the region’s natural beauty. They remarked that the event was well-organized, with a warm welcome extended at every point. The couple expressed their gratitude towards the team for their assistance and expressed satisfaction in having the opportunity to ride along the Silk Route.

A participant from Bhutan also shared his experiences, emphasizing his appreciation for the overall journey. He endorsed the integration of cycling into tourism and advocated for cycling as a means to promote environmental conservation and progress towards carbon neutrality.

As part of the closing ceremony, a cultural presentation was organised for the participants.

Mementos were distributed to various dignitaries including the Advisor for Tourism, MLA of Gangtok, the Former Chairman Lukendra Rasaily, as well as the Principal Secretary and Secretary.

Additional mementos were awarded to the Cycling Association of Sikkim, Gnathang Homestay Association, Zuluk Homestay Association, Army personnel from Zuluk, Sunrise Tours and Travels, Team members of the Tour de Sikkim, the medical team from the Health Department, the media teams from various organisations, and the Traffic Office of Gangtok, in recognition of their support in ensuring the success of the event.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr Deewan Gurung, Deputy Director of T&CAD.

The Tour de Sikkim spanned a total of 212 kilometers over three days, with participants facing temperatures as low as -2 degrees Celsius. The expedition included 40 participants from Bhutan and various regions across India.

