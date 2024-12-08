Sikkim Youth Beaten By Local Goons In Ghaziabad UP , Dumped In Drain

On the Hanumanpuri Colony Road in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, three bike-riding youths assaulted and injured a student from Sikkim who was walking on foot. Shockingly, the attackers threw the victim into a nearby drain before fleeing the scene.

The victim filed a complaint at the local police station. Based on CCTV footage, the police have launched a search for the culprits. The victim, Nikhil Rai, son of Subhash Rai, hails from Pakyong, Sikkim, and is a first-year MBA student at CMD Institute located on the Delhi-Meerut road.

Nikhil Rai resides in a hostel near Hanumanpuri Road. Around noon, while he was walking from college to his hostel, three masked youths on a bike intercepted him on Hanumanpuri Road.

According to the complaint, the attackers dismounted their bike and began assaulting Nikhil Rai. After the assault, they threw him into a nearby drain and fled. Struggling, the student managed to climb out of the drain and reach his hostel, where he informed his classmates about the incident.

