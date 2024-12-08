On the Hanumanpuri Colony Road in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, three bike-riding youths assaulted and injured a student from Sikkim who was walking on foot. Shockingly, the attackers threw the victim into a nearby drain before fleeing the scene.
The victim filed a complaint at the local police station. Based on CCTV footage, the police have launched a search for the culprits. The victim, Nikhil Rai, son of Subhash Rai, hails from Pakyong, Sikkim, and is a first-year MBA student at CMD Institute located on the Delhi-Meerut road.
Nikhil Rai resides in a hostel near Hanumanpuri Road. Around noon, while he was walking from college to his hostel, three masked youths on a bike intercepted him on Hanumanpuri Road.
According to the complaint, the attackers dismounted their bike and began assaulting Nikhil Rai. After the assault, they threw him into a nearby drain and fled. Struggling, the student managed to climb out of the drain and reach his hostel, where he informed his classmates about the incident.
Sikkim Youth Beaten By Local Goons In Ghaziabad UP , Dumped In Drain
