Tour de Sikkim makes its way along the Silk route

The second day of the Tour de Sikkim commenced from the Gnathang Valley. The cyclists navigated the route through Gnathang, Thambi Dara, Dzuluk, Phadamchen, Lingtam, Rongli, and Rorathang, following the historic Silk Route covering a distance of 71 km. A noteworthy feature of this leg was the downhill descent along the Zuluk loop, which consists of 32 hairpin turns, providing an extraordinary experience for the participants.

Prior to the commencement of the event, members of the Gnathang GPU educated the participants about the implications of single-use plastics and expressed their gratitude to the department for the collaborative efforts that facilitated the promotion of their village. Furthermore, they honored the oldest participant, Mr Kamal Jeet Singh, aged 75, as well as the youngest participant, Mr Anush Sherpa, aged 19.



At the conclusion of the loop, the Homestay and Owners Development Society of Zuluk warmly welcomed the riders with refreshments, marking a significant pit stop during the journey.

Mr Gopal Pradhan, the president of the Homestay Association, provided insights into the association’s evolution since its inception in 2008, noting that it currently comprises 38 registered homestays and has grown into a prosperous venture despite facing numerous challenges.

The second leg of the Tour de Sikkim concluded at Rorathang. The cyclists will take a brief respite before embarking on the final leg toward the capital city of Gangtok the following day.

This expedition is being organized through a collaborative framework that includes the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (ICHAE), and the Cycling Association of Sikkim.

Report from DIO-Gangtok

