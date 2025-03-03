Sikkim to Introduce Bungee Jumping at Shingshore Bridge, Boosting Global Adventure Tourism

In a major boost to adventure tourism, Sikkim is set to launch its first-ever bungee jumping facility at the iconic Shingshore Bridge in the 03-Maneybung-Dentam Constituency. The site has been officially approved following a detailed inspection led by Sudesh Kumar Limboo, Hon’ble MLA of Dentam Constituency and Advisor to the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, along with a team of bungee jumping experts from Nepal.

This initiative will position Sikkim as a leading adventure tourism destination, making it the second location in Northeast India to offer bungee jumping. To ensure safety and feasibility, a trial jump is scheduled to take place during the National-Level Homestay Conference in Uttarey from March 22 to 24, 2025.

Additionally, construction is underway for a glass skywalk at Shingshore Bridge, further enhancing its appeal as a prime adventure hub. These projects align with the vision of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) to promote eco-tourism and sustainable adventure sports, opening new avenues for tourism and local economic growth.

With its breathtaking landscapes and the upcoming bungee jumping facility, Sikkim is set to gain global recognition in the adventure tourism sector, attracting thrill-seekers from across the world.