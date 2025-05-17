Sikkim Tourism Department Launches Online Payment Portal for Tourism Businesses

Gangtok, May 17: In a significant step towards digital governance, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, has introduced a dedicated Online Payment System for tourism establishments and service providers across the state.

The newly launched platform is aimed at simplifying financial transactions for stakeholders involved in the tourism sector. With this development, businesses can now process payments related to new registrations, license renewals, service upgrades, lease or rent obligations, and arrear clearances entirely through the official website http://www dot sikkimtourism dot gov dot in .

The initiative aligns with the Sikkim government’s broader digitalization agenda and is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business within the tourism industry. By eliminating manual procedures, the system offers a user-friendly interface enabling stakeholders to complete transactions securely and quickly.

Tourism operators are encouraged to utilize this new facility by accessing the payment section directly on the department’s website. The state government believes that this digital advancement will not only streamline administrative processes but also boost the overall experience for tourism service providers in Sikkim.