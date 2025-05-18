India Enforces Port Restrictions on Select Imports from Bangladesh with Immediate Effect

New Delhi, 17 May : The Government of India has introduced fresh import restrictions on a range of goods coming from Bangladesh. Issued through Notification No. 07/2025-26 by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the move adds a new paragraph (Para 19) to the ‘General Notes Regarding Import Policy’ under the ITC (HS), 2022 Schedule 1 (Import Policy), bringing specific items under restricted port access effective immediately.

According to the official directive, six categories of goods from Bangladesh will now be subject to strict port restrictions. These include:

1. Readymade Garments (RMG) – Imports are banned from entering through any port except Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.

2. Fruit/fruit-flavoured and carbonated drinks – These items are restricted from being imported via land customs stations (LCSs) or integrated check posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

3. Processed Food Items – Including baked goods, snacks, chips, and confectionery, which face similar restrictions as beverages.

4. Cotton and Cotton Yarn Waste – Import of these goods is limited to entry through LCSs at Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal.

5. Plastic and PVC Finished Goods – All items under this category, excluding inputs like pigments, dyes, and plasticisers meant for local industries, are similarly restricted.

6. Wooden Furniture – Now subject to the same limited access points as other controlled categories.

However, the notification explicitly exempts certain goods from these new restrictions. Fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone will continue to be imported without port limitations. Furthermore, goods originating from Bangladesh but destined for Nepal or Bhutan via Indian territory are not subject to these new rules.

This policy update aims to regulate trade flow and better manage import channels in line with national trade interests.