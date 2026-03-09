Surat (Gujarat) , March 9 : A heartbreaking incident in Surat has sent shockwaves through the nation and ignited a fierce global debate over the ethical guardrails of artificial intelligence. Two young college students were discovered lifeless inside the washroom of a local temple after allegedly using the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to research methods to end their own lives.

The tragic sequence of events began on a Friday morning when the two young women, aged between 18 and 20, left their homes for college. When they failed to return by the afternoon, their increasingly anxious families alerted local law enforcement. Acting swiftly, police traced the mobile phone signals of the missing students, which led investigators directly to the Swaminarayan Temple. One of the victims’ scooters was located parked just outside the temple premises.

Surveillance footage from the temple confirmed the grim reality. CCTV cameras captured the two childhood friends walking into the washroom facilities together, but they never emerged. Upon checking the facility, authorities discovered their bodies alongside syringes and bottles containing what is suspected to be a powerful anaesthetic substance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police NP Gohil shared chilling details retrieved from the victims’ digital footprint. According to the investigation, the young women—who were first- and second-year commerce students—had explicitly turned to ChatGPT to research which specific drugs could be used to commit suicide. Furthermore, investigators discovered a screenshot saved in their phone gallery of a news article detailing another woman’s death by anaesthetic injection.

“When we unlocked their phones, we found searches asking which drugs can be used for suicide,” ACP Gohil stated. He emphasized that while the AI search history is a critical piece of evidence, law enforcement is conducting a comprehensive, multi-angle investigation to uncover the underlying psychological and social motives that drove the students to take this drastic step. The bodies have since been sent for a post-mortem examination, and rigorous forensic tests are currently underway.

The unsettling intersection of mental health vulnerabilities and artificial intelligence quickly garnered international attention, notably catching the eye of tech billionaire Elon Musk. Reacting to an online post detailing the Surat tragedy, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X simply replied with one word: “Yikes.”

Musk’s reaction arrives against the backdrop of his ongoing public and legal feud with OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT. The tech mogul has repeatedly criticized the platform’s safety protocols while positioning his own AI venture, Grok, as a superior alternative—previously taking jabs that Grok has never been linked to such fatalities.

Despite the digital nature of the students’ inquiries, local authorities have refrained from placing direct blame on the AI platform itself. Instead, investigators are urging a broader look at the holistic circumstances, focusing on mental health support and the potential external factors that contributed to the tragedy.

(In Sikkim, if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call Suicide Prevention Helpline contact number: 18003453225 – 03592-202111)