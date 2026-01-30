Public Urged to Vote for Miss Anavia Baniya at Miss North East 2026

Gangtok, 30 Jan : A call has been made to the people of Sikkim and the wider North East to extend their support to Miss Anavia Baniya, who is representing the state at the prestigious Miss North East 2026 beauty pageant.

Miss Anavia Baniya, the reigning Miss North East Sikkim, is competing on one of the region’s biggest beauty platforms, carrying the hopes and pride of Sikkim. Supporters believe that with strong public backing, she has the potential to reach the top of the competition and bring further recognition to the state.

As part of the contest process, public voting plays a crucial role. Votes are being counted through likes and comments on a designated Instagram post. Citizens and well-wishers are encouraged to visit the official link, engage with the post, and leave supportive comments to register their votes.

The voting link is available at:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUIuJkzkhk_/

Organisers and supporters have informed that the last date to vote is February 6, 2026. Every like and comment made before the deadline will be counted as a valid vote.

Residents across Sikkim and the North East have been urged to unite and show their support for Miss Anavia Baniya as she represents the state on a prominent regional stage, aiming to make Sikkim proud at Miss North East 2026.