Tragedy on Melli–Jorethang Stretch: Family Injured After SUV Plunges into River Gorge

Melli, May 3: A major road mishap unfolded on Sunday afternoon along the Melli–Jorethang route when a private vehicle lost control and plunged into a river near Bange, leaving three members of a family seriously injured.

According to officials from Sikkim Police, the accident occurred around 1 PM. The vehicle, a Bolero bearing registration number SK01PA5706, reportedly skidded off the roadway and tumbled nearly 100 to 150 meters down a steep gorge before landing in the river below.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Somnath Ghimirey (47), Kamala Ghimirey (47), and Archana Ghimirey (27), all belonging to the same family. The family is currently based in Rangpo Majitar, with roots in Geyzing.

Rescue personnel, along with local authorities, rushed to the scene and carried out an urgent evacuation operation. The injured were retrieved from the gorge and given immediate medical attention. Due to the severity of their condition, one of the victims has been shifted to Siliguri for advanced treatment, while the other two have been referred to Gangtok.

Preliminary information suggests that the family was travelling from Geyzing towards Pandam via Majitar when the accident took place. However, what led to the vehicle losing control remains unclear.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

Report By Sheetal Kharka