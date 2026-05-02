Bargi Dam Boat Tragedy: Storm Capsizes Tourist Vessel on Narmada, Several Dead and Missing

Emotional scenes unfold as rescue teams recover victims; questions raised over safety preparedness

Jabalpur, May 1 : A leisure trip turned into a disaster on Thursday evening after a tourist boat capsized in the Bargi Dam stretch of the Narmada River, leaving multiple people dead, several missing, and many others rescued in a large-scale emergency operation.

According to officials, the vessel, carrying nearly 29 passengers, was caught in a sudden spell of rough weather. Strong winds and rising waves reportedly destabilized the boat, causing it to overturn mid-water. Rescue teams were rushed to the site soon after the incident, managing to pull out 24 survivors. However, at least nine fatalities have been confirmed, while search efforts continue for those still unaccounted for.

Among the victims, one particularly poignant discovery left rescuers and onlookers shaken. Divers recovered the bodies of a woman and her young son, believed to be around four years old, found clinging to each other. Officials said the child was held tightly in his mother’s arms, with a life jacket covering them—an image that has since come to symbolize the human cost of the tragedy.

The family, reportedly visiting from Delhi, suffered a devastating loss. While the father and a daughter survived, the mother and child could not be saved. Authorities present at the scene described the moment as deeply distressing, with even seasoned rescue personnel struggling to contain their emotions.

State minister Rakesh Singh, who visited the site, expressed grief over the incident and assured that all possible resources are being deployed for ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

Officials have also begun examining the circumstances that led to the accident, including whether adequate safety protocols were in place and if weather warnings were properly assessed before allowing the boat to operate.

As search teams continue scanning the waters for the missing, the tragedy has sparked renewed concern over tourist safety measures in the region. What began as a routine outing has now left families shattered and a community mourning, underscoring the unpredictable nature of such disasters and the urgent need for stricter safeguards.