IAS Pari Bishnoi Appointed as New District Collector of Pakyong

Pakyong, May 01 : In a significant administrative reshuffle ordered by the Governor of Sikkim with immediate effect, Ms. Pari Bishnoi (IAS: SK:2020) has been appointed as the new District Collector of Pakyong District under the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Prior to this posting, Ms. Bishnoi was serving as Deputy Resident Commissioner at Sikkim House, New Delhi, under the Home Department. With this transfer, the young IAS officer of the 2020 batch takes charge of one of Sikkim’s key districts, marking a significant step in her administrative career.

The order, bearing No. 2218/G/DOP and issued by the Department of Personnel, Gangtok, was signed by Rinzing Chewang Bhutia (IAS), Secretary to the Government of Sikkim.

The reshuffle also saw Mr. Agawane Rohan Ramesh (IAS: SK:2017), the outgoing District Collector of Pakyong, being posted as District Collector of Gangtok District.

Ms. Bishnoi’s appointment to Pakyong is seen as a notable transition from a diplomatic liaison role at the national capital to hands-on district administration and signals the government’s confidence in her capabilities to handle ground-level governance and development work in the district.

Issued vide Office Order No. 2218/G/DOP, Dated: 30.04.2026, Department of Personnel, Government of Sikkim.