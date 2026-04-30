SKM Announces Candidates for Key Civic Posts 2026 Municipal Elections in Sikkim

Gangtok, April 30: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has officially released its list of candidates for major civic positions across various urban local bodies after successful completion of General Municipal Elections 2026.

The announcement includes nominations for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and President and Vice President posts in municipal corporations, councils, and nagar panchayats across the state.

In Gangtok Municipal Corporation, Mrs. Tshering Palden Bhutia has been nominated for the post of Mayor under the ST (Women) category, while Mrs. Sara Lama will contest for Deputy Mayor under the UR (Women) category.

For Namchi Municipal Council, Mr. Ganesh Rai has been named as the candidate for Chairman under the OBC (Central) category, and Mrs. Saraswati Sharma will contest for Vice Chairperson under OBC (Women).

At Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Khati has been nominated for President (SC), with Mrs. Sanju Manger contesting for Vice President under OBC (Women).

In Singtam Nagar Panchayat, Mr. Mukesh Agarwal will run for President under the Unreserved category, while Ms. Bindhya Subba has been selected for Vice President under UR (Women).

For Mangan Nagar Panchayat, Ms. Tshering Doma Bhutia has been nominated for President under UR (Women), and Mr. Norbu Rinchen Lepcha for Vice President under ST.

In Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat, Mrs. Khina Maya Tewari will contest for President under OBC (Women), while Mr. Rinzing Bhutia has been named for Vice President under ST.

The Nayabazar–Jorethang Nagar Panchayat will see Mr. Samten Moktan (Tamang) contesting for President under ST, with Ms. Manjari Rai nominated for Vice President under OBC (Women).

In Soreng Nagar Panchayat, Ms. Dina Hangma Subba has been selected for President under ST (Women), while Mr. Dil Prasad Jogi will contest for Vice President under OBC (Central).

Lastly, in Pakyong Nagar Panchayat, Mr. Inchung Bhutia has been nominated for President under the Unreserved category, and Mrs. Bhim Maya Chettri for Vice President under OBC (Women).

The candidate list reflects a mix of experienced leaders and new faces, with significant representation of women across reserved categories. The party leadership expressed confidence that the nominees will uphold public trust and contribute to grassroots governance and development across Sikkim.

The municipal elections are expected to witness keen competition, with focus on local governance, infrastructure, and urban development issues.

CM Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday met newly elected councillors from the recent General Municipal Elections in Sikkim at Samman Bhawan.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated the councillors on their electoral victory and urged them to discharge their duties with unity, integrity, and a strong commitment to public service.

He emphasized the importance of people-centric governance, advising the councillors to focus on addressing the needs and aspirations of citizens. He also highlighted the need for transparency in their work and encouraged them to function collaboratively in a spirit of cooperation.

Reiterating the government’s vision for the state, Tamang called for collective efforts to ensure inclusive development and effective governance, with the goal of improving the overall well-being of all sections of society.