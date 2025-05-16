Golden Jubilee of Statehood: Nation Hails Sikkim’s 50-Year Journey with Messages of Unity and Pride

Gangtok, 16 May : As Sikkim celebrated the 50th anniversary of its statehood, heartfelt greetings poured in from national leaders, highlighting the northeastern state’s remarkable progress since joining the Indian Union in 1975.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warm wishes to the people of Sikkim, calling the golden jubilee a moment of pride for the entire country. In a post shared on his official ‘X’ handle, he lauded Sikkim’s association with “serene beauty,” “vibrant culture,” and “determined people,” noting the impressive advancements it has made across various sectors. “May the people of this beautiful land continue to prosper,” he added.

Echoing the celebratory tone, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, describing Sikkim as a jewel of the Himalayas. Reflecting on its journey since becoming India’s 22nd state under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kharge praised Sikkim’s natural charm, cultural richness, and unity. He expressed his hope for continued peace, development, and prosperity in the state.

On the home front, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marked the occasion with reverence and pride. He called the day “historic,” paying homage to Sikkim’s past as a kingdom while reaffirming his vision of a “Sunaulo, Samriddha, ani Samarth Sikkim”—a golden, prosperous, and capable state. Tamang linked this vision with the national development goal of “Viksit Bharat,” championed by Prime Minister Modi.

Sikkim formally became a part of India on May 16, 1975, following a public referendum that ended monarchy and introduced democratic governance under the leadership of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the state’s first chief minister. Over the past five decades, Sikkim has emerged as a model for eco-tourism, organic farming, and social harmony.

As the state celebrates its milestone, the unity in messages from across the political spectrum underscores Sikkim’s valued place in the nation’s journey and its promising future ahead.