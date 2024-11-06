“Roam Beyond Brings Sikkim’s Splendor to World Travel Market in London, Championing Eco-Tourism”

Roam Beyond, a pioneering eco-tourism company from Sikkim, India, founded by Pema Tshewang Topgyal, is showcasing the beauty and culture of Northeast India at the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) London. Held from November 5 to 7 at ExCeL London, WTM draws travel industry professionals worldwide, spotlighting Roam Beyond’s sustainable approach to immersive travel experiences.

Founded with a vision for eco-conscious tourism, Roam Beyond connects travelers with Sikkim’s pristine landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultural heritage. “We’re thrilled to be here at WTM London to share Sikkim’s unique story,” Topgyal remarked. “This platform lets us promote our sustainable travel ethos and the unforgettable experiences awaiting travelers in our region.”

High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, along with Additional Deputy General Mukdha Rai, visited the Roam Beyond stall, highlighting India’s commitment to sustainable tourism. They applauded the company’s dedication to preserving Sikkim’s resources while creating meaningful, eco-friendly travel options for global explorers.

Roam Beyond’s offerings—spanning Himalayan treks to cultural village tours—support local communities and align with India’s renewed focus on responsible travel under the “Incredible India” campaign. With an expected 50,000 industry attendees, WTM provides a significant platform for Roam Beyond to inspire partnerships and global interest in Northeast India’s hidden gems.

This marks a defining moment for Roam Beyond and India’s eco-tourism goals, amplifying Sikkim’s charm on the world stage and inviting travelers to experience its breathtaking landscapes and heritage.