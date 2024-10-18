Warning Issued for Tourists: Beware of Fraudulent Travel Agency

Gangtok, October 18 : The Government of Sikkim has issued a public advisory to all tourists and visitors regarding a fraudulent online travel agency named “Get Set Go Adventure”, which has been reported to be misleading travelers by collecting advance payments for tours to Sikkim and failing to provide any services.

According to the advisory, several complaints have been received from tourists across various states. After paying the agency in advance, many customers have reported that “Get Set Go Adventure” either became unresponsive or failed to deliver the promised services. This scam has caused considerable distress to unsuspecting tourists who had planned trips to Sikkim.

Tourists are strongly advised not to book any tours or make payments to this agency. Instead, it is recommended to book tours only through verified and registered travel agencies, listed with the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim. The official list of trusted agencies can be accessed via the Sikkim Tourism website at [www dot sikkimtourismdot gov.in] (http://www dot sikkimtourism dot gov dot in).

For any assistance or inquiries, tourists are encouraged to contact the following Tourist Information Centres:

Gangtok

Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, Gangtok, Paljor Stadium Road. Tel: 03592-209090.

Kolkata

Tourist Information Centre, 4/1 Middleton Street, Sector-3. Contact Mr. R Kabi (LDC) at 9748424403 or Ms. Pramila at 9477229898.

New Delhi

Tourist Information Centre, New Sikkim House, 14th Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011-41680421.

Siliguri

SNT Colony, Hill Cart Road. Contact Assistant Director at 8348554260.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, travelers are urged to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of travel agencies before making any bookings.

