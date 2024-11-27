The Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, has announced the reopening of Mangan District for tourists starting December 1, 2024. This decision comes after months of restricted access due to severe weather conditions earlier this year.

Tourism activities in Mangan District had been suspended following heavy rainfall that caused significant landslides and damage to road infrastructure, including stretches of the North Sikkim Highway and bridges within the region.

After a thorough evaluation of the current road conditions and safety measures, the government has decided to allow tourist access to Mangan District in a phased manner. This approach aims to ensure safety while gradually reviving the local tourism sector.

The Mangan District Administration has been tasked with establishing the necessary modalities to facilitate tourist movement from the designated reopening date.

This decision marks a crucial step in revitalizing the district’s economy while prioritizing the safety of visitors and residents alike. Tourists are advised to stay updated on travel guidelines issued by the administration.

Attached Below Advisory : North District HQ Mangan to Reopen for Tourists from December 1