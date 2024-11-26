Two AK and JK Company Workers Detained in Rolep-Lamaten Mishap Investigation

On Tuesday evening, SP Pakyong District, Smt. Dhan Maya Subba, addressed the media regarding the fatal accident that occurred on Sunday at Rolep-Lamaten SK Dara. She confirmed that two out of four workers from AK and JK Company have been arrested in connection with the incident. The detained individuals, identified as the project manager and flagman of the company, were apprehended in Siliguri on Monday and have been remanded to judicial custody after being presented in court.

The SP also informed that efforts are ongoing to trace the two remaining workers involved. Commenting on the mob’s reaction to the mishap, SP Subba explained that around 50-60 people, enraged by the accident, set a JCB machine on fire at the site.

The AK and JK Company had been contracted by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for road back-cutting work along the Rolep-Lamaten stretch. Investigations are continuing to determine the full extent of the company’s responsibility in the tragic incident.

Speaking about the incident, SP Subba stated that the tragedy could have been avoided with proper management during the road-cutting work, highlighting lapses on the part of the company. She described the incident as deeply saddening, noting that a former Panchayat member, who was driving at the time, lost his life on the spot. Four others sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to STNM Sochyagang Hospital in Gangtok for treatment.