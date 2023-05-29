Young son kills elderly father in Sikkim with sharp weapon

A man surrendered to the police today in Alley Village, near Dodak in the Soreng District of Sikkim, after he allegedly killing his father. The man responsible for the crime has been identified as Dilli Ram Bista, aged 38, while the victim is Bir Bahadhur Bista, aged 66. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown.

According to reliable sources, Dilli Ram Bista unexpectedly attacked his father with a sharp weapon. The incident is said to have been sparked by a land dispute. Immediately after the attack, Dilli Ram Bista turned himself in to the police, confessing to the crime.

Upon receiving the report, law enforcement officials swiftly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter. Dilli Ram Bista has been taken into custody by the police and is currently being held for questioning.

