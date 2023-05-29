Expert Tips Regarding Fitness From Fitness Enthusiast Vivek Dhiman

Fitness enthusiast Vivek Dhiman told us about 8 ways to sit less and move more each day. According to Vivek dhiman When it comes to overall health, most of us are not fitting in enough daily movement. Luckily, adding easy activities — as simple as standing up and stretching — can make a significant difference to your weight and well-being, and can even lengthen your life.

1. Take breaks: Set a reminder to take short breaks every 30 minutes or so. Get up and stretch, walk around, or do some light exercise.

2. Stand up while working: Consider using a standing desk or elevating your computer monitor so you can stand while working.

3. Walk or cycle to work: If possible, walk or cycle to work instead of driving or taking public transport.

4. Use the stairs: Instead of taking the elevator, use the stairs to get some extra exercise.

5. Take a walk during lunch: Use your lunch break to take a walk outside or around the office.

6. Take the long route: Instead of taking the shortest route, take the longer route to get some extra steps in.

7. Use a pedometer or fitness tracker: Use a pedometer or fitness tracker to track your steps and motivate yourself to move more.

8. Exercise during TV commercials: If you watch TV, use the commercial breaks to do some light exercises like squats, lunges or sit-ups.

