Raksha Mantri virtually inaugurated 75 BRO infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 Cr

Gangtok, October 12 (IPR): Raksha Mantri Mr Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 crore, today.

The Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang was physically present in the main venue Sherathang in the presence of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate Mr RK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla during the virtual inauguration.

These projects included 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two miscellaneous projects, spanning 11 states and union territories, enhancing defense and socio-economic development. Sikkim got four Roads and two Bridges inaugurated; Notable was the Kupup-Sherathang Road, a key link in the region.

The Raksha Mantri emphasized the government’s commitment of strengthening border infrastructure and highlighted the increased BRO budget of Rs 6,500 crore for 2024-25. He praised BRO personnel for overcoming harsh conditions and reaffirmed India’s focus on border area development for a safer, stronger future.

The Raksha Mantri noted that prior to 2014, governments were hesitant to develop border areas, fearing they could be exploited by adversaries. However, he emphasized that since PM Modi’s government took office, border infrastructure has been a key focus, especially in the North-East, due to its critical socio-economic and strategic importance.

The Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, extended his deepest gratitude to the Raksha Mantri for this significant inauguration, and offered his heartiest congratulations and sincere thanks to the Indian Army and the BRO for their remarkable accomplishments, as well as their exemplary hospitality and excellent organization of the event.

The inauguration ceremony was also virtually joined by the esteemed dignitaries representing Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Mizoram.