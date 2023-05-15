Union MInister Dr. Subhas Sarkar paid visit to 98-years-old Organic Farmer Padmashree Tula Ram Upreti

The Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, paid a visit to Shri Tularam Upreti, recipient of the prestigious Padmashree award, at his residence in Assam Linzey on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to interact with Shri Tularam Upreti and gain insights into his remarkable achievements in organic farming. During the interaction, the Minister engaged in a fruitful conversation with Padmashree awardee Shri Tularam Upreti. The discussion revolved around his organic farming practises, the challenges he faced, and the impact his work has had on the local community.



Shri Tularam Upreti’s innovative techniques and commitment to sustainable agriculture have earned him national recognition, making him an inspiration for farmers across the country.

Accompanying the Minister were several distinguished guests, including Shri Arun Kumar Upreti, Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri Y.T. Lepcha, MLA Gangtok, Shri Tashi Chophel DC Pakyong, CEO Education AD Chettri, Joint Director Education Shri Thupden Bhutia, SDM (HQ) Shri Thendup Lepcha, Assistant Director Panchayat Shri Nakul Rai, Panchayat President Smt. Sita Sharma, and BDO Nandok Shri Tashi W. Bhutia.

IPR Pakyong, 14 May 2023

Who Is Tula Ram Upreti ?

Tula Ram Upreti is a 98-year-old farmer from Assam Lingzey village in Pakyong district of Sikkim. He has been practicing organic farming for the last eight decades and has been a pioneer in cultivating paddy and other vegetables organically, without using fertilizers.

Upreti comes from a family of organic farmers, and even in his nineties, he has been continuing the legacy of his forefathers. He had to stop regular farming about 5-6 years ago due to knee-related ailments, but he has been a champion of organic farming.

In the 1940s and 1950s, Upreti used to trade with Yatung in Tibet, taking the silk route on foot with a cargo of rice, buckwheat, and maize. He used to cultivate his field, spread over 12 hectares, with his bare hands and cattle, along with his helpers.

Apart from being a farmer, Upreti also served as a local panchayat member from Lingzey ward under Assam Lingzey Gram Panchayat Unit for 25 years. He was also a two-time panchayat president and retired from social service in 1996.

Tula Ram Upreti studied till the fifth standard at Tashi Namgyal Higher Secondary School, which is now known as TN Senior Secondary School. He has eight sons and seven daughters, and over 100 members in his family. One of his sons, KN Upreti, served as a minister and legislator from the Rhenock Assembly constituency from 1979-99.

This year, Upreti was Sikkim’s lone pick for the Padma Shri, a prestigious award given by the Government of India. His dedication and hard work towards organic farming have been an inspiration to many, and he continues to be a role model for generations to come.

