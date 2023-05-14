PM Interacts With Sikkim Students During ‘National Technology Week’

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Technology Week at Pragati Maidan premises in New Delhi on 11 May. The week-long celebration had the theme “School to Startup,” and it showcased various government initiatives and technologies being developed and used for national growth and security. During his speech, the Prime Minister urged various ministries to work towards creating a conducive environment in the country that would help turn student innovations into successful ventures.

One of the government’s significant initiatives, the Atal Innovation Mission, showcased its 40 best Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) and successfully incubated startups from various Atal Incubation Centers (AICs). Among the selected teams was a group of three students from Paljor Namgyal Girls’ School’s ATL. These teams were invited by the Atal Innovation Mission based on their past achievements and prototype videos submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office for the event.

Out of the 40 schools, the PMO handpicked six for direct interaction with the Prime Minister during his walk-through of the stalls on the National Technology Day. The PNG School was honored to have their stall as the first one visited by the Prime Minister after the inauguration. Miss Gitanjali Chettri of class XII Science represented the team, the school, and Sikkim in the stall. Owing to security concerns, only one student was allowed in the booth, and the PM seemed very happy learning about the innovation explained by her. The Union Minister for Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, the Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and the Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav accompanied the Prime Minister during his walk-through of the selected schools, startups, and ministries.

The other members of the PNG team are Miss Sneha Kumari, Miss Aniska Rai (XII Science), and their teacher and project guide Mr. Ivan Dorjee Lepcha. Since Artificial Intelligence is one of their main subjects, their prototype made use of an AI feature to empower a vehicle driver, adding additional safety features while driving, which is also in sync with the National Road Safety Policy.

The PNG team expressed their gratitude towards the Atal Innovation Mission, the principal of their school, the SCERT (during SLSMEE), and various state government initiatives that have put Sikkim in the good books of the country.

