SC Raps WB Govt For Banning ‘The Kerala Story’ in State

The Supreme Court criticized the West Bengal government for banning the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state. The court questioned why the film couldn’t be released in Bengal and asked whether it was an issue of artistic freedom. The court stated that West Bengal was not different from other parts of the country and that the film was currently running in other states.

The makers of the film had approached the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the ban in West Bengal and its shadow ban in Tamil Nadu. The court issued a notice to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on a plea by the producers of the movie regarding the ban. The matter will be heard on May 17.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the film in the state on May 8, citing concerns over “any incident of hatred and violence”. In Tamil Nadu, theatre and multiplex owners had banned the screening of the film due to law and order situations.

Senior advocate Harish Salve mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Salve said the petition challenges the ban by the West Bengal government and the “de-facto” ban in Tamil Nadu as theatres screening the movie are being threatened, and they have dropped the screenings.

The bench asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening the film. The court issued notices to both states, and they may file their response by Wednesday. The court will take up the matter on Thursday.

‘The Kerala Story’ starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on May 5. The film depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the film on May 15.

About Movie ‘The Kerala Story’

‘The Kerala Story’ is a film that portrays the story of how women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and recruited by the terrorist organization, Islamic State (IS). The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, stars Adah Sharma and was released in cinemas on May 5. However, the film has faced bans in West Bengal and a shadow ban in Tamil Nadu due to concerns over potential incidents of hatred and violence. The makers of the film have approached the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the ban in these states.

(With Ext Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.