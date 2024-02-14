20,000 temporary workers to receive regularisation memorandum on 20 Feb : CM

Namchi, 14 February (IPR): The Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr Prem Singh Tamang accompanied by Madam Sarda Tamang attended the State Level Sonam Lochhar celebration,2024 organised by State Level Tamang Lochhar Committee at Melli today.

The celebration also witnessed the presence of Mr Arun Upreti Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly(SLA),Mr Sangay Lepcha Deputy Speaker(SLA), Dr Indra Hang Limboo MP Lok Sabha, Mr S D Dhakal Advisor to HCM, Mr Jacob Khaling Political Secretary to HCM, Mr Bikash Basnet Press Secretary to HCM, Ms Farwanti Tamang Area MLA Melli Constituency, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, HoDs from the line departments along with the representatives from various associations and public at large.

While addressing the gathering, the chief minister extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Sonam Lochhar as it marks the beginning of the Tibetan New Year. He emphasised on state governments dedication in providing recognition to every left out communities. He informed that every individual belonging to any community has the freedom to practice any religion in the state and urged the public to incorporate peace and harmony among one another in order to build “Sunawlo Sikkim”.

He also informed that community centres dedicated to various communities is undergoing construction at several areas of Sikkim, which will facilitate those communities to carry out their cultural and developmental activities.

Stating on 4 year regularisation policy for all temporary workers, which was notified on 9th February 2024, the chief minister informed that 20,000 vacancies will be created and passed on Cabinet Assembly before 20th February,2024 and assured that all temporary employees who have completed four years of service will receive a memorandum at the earliest.

Area MLA, Ms Farwanti Tamang expressed her sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister for gracing the celebration as the chief guest. She also applauded the state government unwavering support towards the public of Melli and highlighted developmental projects and achievements of Melli constituency till date.

Marking the significance of the occasion, Dr Anjana Tamang briefed about the ancestral history of Tamang Community and shared the importance of preserving and safeguarding one’s culture and tradition. She also urged the young generation to contribute towards the upliftment of their particular communities.

The Chief Minister along with Madam Sarda Tamang were felicitated by the organising committee. In addition, the Chief Minister also felicitated Mr Singalal Lama, Padmashree Sanu Lama, Mr Kumar Yonzon, Mr Tej Bahadur Tamang for their commitment in providing services through various fields in the state.

At the outset, several other individuals were conferred with the letter of appreciation for their remarkable contribution in their specific disciplines, namely:

Ms Phurba Tamang

Ms Jetshen Dona Lama

Mr Nim Dorjee Tamang

Mr Puran Tamang

Ms Nima Doma Tamang

Ms Sneha Tamang

Mr Naseeb Tamang

Dr Roshan Tamang

Dr Jigmee Dorjee Tamang

Mr Sanjay Moktan

Mr Sajan Tamang

The Chief Minister also presented Thanka to Mr Niraj Zimba Tamang and Mr Bishal Lama, who attended the celebration from West Bengal. On the occasion, twenty two associations received traditional attire of their respective community. Likewise, the ex-gratia cheques from Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant was given to Mr Tilak Prasad Sharma, Ms Pavitra Thapa and Rabitar Marigold Club.

An official book of Phu Singi Waiba was launched at the programme which was followed by calendar release of Adip Tamang and Nima Lho.

Report from DIO Namchi