Gangtok, September 30(IPR): The three-day celebration of 48th Raising Day of Sikkim Armed Police concluded at SAP Camp, Pangthang, today.

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Also present were MLA, Shri Sonam Venchungpa, MLA, Ms Sunita Gajmer, MLA, Ms Farwanti Tamang, Deputy Mayor, Ms Tshering Palden, Shri A K. Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Shri Akshay Sachdeva, IPS, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Shri Avichal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police and Training, Chairpersons, Head of Departments, Retired Sikkim Armed Police personnel and other dignitaries.

On his arrival, the Chief Minister was welcomed with the ceremonial Guard of Honour. He subsequently took a tour of the weapons exhibition, where he was briefed about the Multi Barrel Launcher – Agni Varsha. The launcher, in its MK-II variant, has the ability to fire tear gas grenades and four shells, either separately or simultaneously. Its swift reloading process and straightforward electric firing mechanism guarantee a high rate of fire and operational efficiency, contributing to enhanced firepower for the Security Forces.

The programme also featured House Intervention Drill demonstration by the Special Task Force, followed by a Tug of War competition among the Sikkim Armed Police personnel, where ‘B’ company of SAP emerged as the winning team.

Similarly, Headquarters, SAP emerged as the winning team in the Volleyball match against ‘A’ company of SAP.

During his welcome address, Shri Arjun Kr. Tamang, Commandant, SAP, conveyed gratitude to the Chief Minister for attending the programme. He provided a brief overview of the battalion’s history since its establishment. He put forth specific requests in the interest of the battalion.



Deputy General of Police, Shri AK Singh, delivered a concise report on the Sikkim Armed Police, recalling the sacrifices made by the members over the years. He highlighted that SAP has earned itself a fine reputation at the national level. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his approach to address the battalion’s needs and assured that the police force would consistently uphold the motto ‘To Protect and Serve.’

Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, disbursed grants to various recipients through the Chief Minister Discretionary Grants (CMDG) programme, along with the distribution of Job Orders. He also recognised the leading Milk Producer Cooperative Societies, with Melli Milk Producer Cooperative Society securing the top position, followed by the Ben Milk Producer Group in second place, and the Naitam Milk Producers Cooperative Society in third.

During his speech, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the entire SAP jawans for their unwavering dedication to their work. He highlighted the Sikkim Police’s national impact, drawing attention to positive tourist reviews and citing examples of their exceptional work accuracy.

Additionally, Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the recently promoted jawans and mentioned the state government’s support for the welfare of police personnel.

The Chief Minister further said that the government has consistently pursued initiatives aimed at motivating and uplifting the spirits of the dedicated jawans.

He added that the government aims to ensure that the rights and entitlements of police personnel are not just respected but delivered with utmost diligence.

The Chief Minister during his address welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill, which has received the assent of the President and has now become a Law. He also expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the women-centric initiatives to empower and encourage women across the nation. He urged the Sikkimese women to seize these opportunities.

During the programme, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang made the following key announcements:

1. In-principle sanction of Rs. 1.5 Crore from CSR Fund under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department for the laying of turf at SAP playground.

2. Sanction of Rs. 50 lakhs for upgradation of firing range. The work will be executed by the Buildings and Housing Department.

3. Construction of new staff quarters for SAP personnel.

The programme also had cultural presentations by guest artists and family members of the SAP personnel.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Deputy Commandant, SAP, Shri Mahendra Subba.