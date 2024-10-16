Suspicious Death in Upper Mazhitar, Rangpo, Sparks Police Investigation

Pakyong, October 16: On October 12, a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Upper Mazhitar, Rangpo, East Sikkim. The deceased, identified as Vikas Chhetri, around 45 years old and originally from Teesta Valley, Darjeeling, was discovered in his rented room, bearing multiple injuries.

The victim had visible bruises, abrasions, and dried blood stains on his face and body, leading to strong suspicions of foul play. The Sikkim Police, suspecting a possible murder, have launched a detailed investigation, with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Sikkim taking charge of the case under Section 103(1) of the BNSS.

According to police reports, the nature of the injuries suggests that Chhetri may have been physically assaulted prior to his death. Two local men, Milan Kumar Majhi and Dilip Chhetri, who were reportedly seen with the victim shortly before his demise, have been detained for questioning. Both are being interrogated as investigators work to establish their connection to the incident.

The police are actively pursuing all leads, while local residents remain in shock over the tragic event. Authorities have assured the public that the investigation is progressing and that every effort will be made to bring justice in the case.