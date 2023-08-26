Pragyan Rover Starts Exploring South Pole Of Moon

Gangtok, 26 Aug : A mere seventy-two hours subsequent to the triumphant touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 upon the lunar terrain, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled captivating footage portraying the Pragyan rover in the midst of its expedition across the South Pole of Earth’s solitary natural satellite.

Initiated a mere day after the momentous landing, the Pragyan rover embarked on its voyage of exploration across the lunar expanse, deftly navigating the rugged lunar landscape composed of rocks and craters.

With a limited operational window of merely 14 days, corresponding to a single lunar day that was inaugurated on August 23, the rover is tasked with accomplishing its scientific objectives within this temporal constraint.

The culmination of the ongoing lunar day will herald a drastic shift in conditions, as the lunar environment transitions into a frigid phase with temperatures plummeting to a bone-chilling -180 degrees Celsius, enduring a fortnight-long night. Regrettably, this impending transition signifies the incapacitation of both the Vikram lander and the intrepid Pragyan rover in the lunar environs, rendering them inoperative until the advent of a new phase of sunlight.