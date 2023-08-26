Siliguri People Are Facing Threat Due To Bangladeshi Immigrants : MP Raju Bista

Siliguri, 26 Aug : Darjeeling’s Member of Parliament, Raju Bista, has conveyed his profound dismay regarding the recent incident involving the attempted sexual assault and subsequent brutal murder of a young schoolgirl in uniform in Matigara. Bista has strongly criticized the Trinamool Congress Government of West Bengal, attributing the increasing and concerning influx of Bangladeshi immigrants as a primary cause for the prevailing sense of insecurity among the residents of Siliguri.

Expressing his concerns further, MP Raju Bista has referred to Siliguri as a significant crossroads within the North East of India. He emphasized that the region has witnessed a surge in illicit activities in recent times, underscoring the urgent need for both attention and effective resolution. MP Bista urged Governor’s intervention by CBI.

Addressing the recent disturbing incident of the heinous murder of a young schoolgirl in uniform at an abandoned location in Matigara, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has called for a severe punishment, no less than the death penalty, for the perpetrator, a 22-year-old individual named Mohammad Abbas.

In essence, Bista’s statements highlight the urgency of addressing the multifaceted issues at hand, ranging from the safety of the community to the broader challenges posed by illegal immigration and unlawful activities.

Report by Uma Sha