Namchi Labourer Arrested for Posting Anti-National Content on Facebook

A labourer residing in Namchi has been arrested for allegedly uploading a video on Facebook that authorities claim undermines national security and defames the Indian Armed Forces.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Komirul Haque, son of Imamuddin and a native of Bharatgachh, Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was apprehended by Namchi Police following routine cyber surveillance that flagged his activities. Haque had been working as a casual labourer and mason in Namchi Bazaar for the past decade.

According to police reports, Haque posted the controversial video through a Facebook account named “KamirulKamirul.” The video reportedly carried derogatory remarks against the Government of India and the Indian Army, particularly referencing a recent terror incident in Pahalgam.

Officials stated that the content posed a risk of communal unrest and could potentially disturb public harmony. Citing concerns over national unity and sovereignty, authorities promptly registered a suo motu FIR under Sections 152 and 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The mobile phone used to disseminate the video has been seized, and Haque remains in police custody as further investigations are underway. The offense has been categorized as a cybercrime.