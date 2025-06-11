Shillong Police to Recreate Sohra Crime Scene in Honeymoon Murder Case Involving Deceased Businessman’s Wife

Shillong, June 1 : In a significant development in the high-profile Sohra honeymoon murder case, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police has arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of plotting the murder of her husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The arrest was made just before midnight, and the police plan to reconstruct the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to senior officials, Sonam is one of five suspects in the case. Four others, arrested from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to be brought to Meghalaya shortly and presented before a local court.

Following her arrival in Shillong, Sonam was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up, including to determine if she is pregnant. She will be produced in court, where the SIT will request her police custody to facilitate further investigation.

The case, codenamed ‘Operation Honeymoon’ by the Meghalaya Police, involves extensive evidence collection from multiple locations associated with the accused, including Indore and Ghazipur. East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem stated that the SIT will seek police custody of all arrested individuals and will recreate the sequence of events at the Sohra crime scene.

Sonam and her alleged accomplices were apprehended from Indore and Ghazipur for their suspected involvement in conspiring and executing the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi last month. The SIT has already secured a six-day police remand for the accused from Indore and a three-day remand for the individual held in Ghazipur.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife were reported missing on May 23 while vacationing in Sohra. His body was later discovered in a gorge on June 2, prompting a full-scale investigation.