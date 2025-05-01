Search and Rescue Operation Underway for Missing Tourist at Thangshing, Goechala Route

30 April, Gyalshing : A full-scale search and rescue operation is currently in progress in Thangshing, along the Goechala trekking route in Sikkim, to locate a missing tourist, Sandeepan Roy (31), son of Rajendra Nath Roy, from Baramohan Singh, Indra Pally, Kadamtala, Darjeeling.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing District, Mr. Roy had embarked on a trek on April 19 with six fellow tourists and a guide, Mr. Sanchaman Subba of Yuksam. The tour was organized by Basanta Subba of Smile Sikkim, Yuksam. On the evening of April 21, upon reaching near Thangshing, the group discovered that Mr. Roy was missing. Despite immediate efforts to search the area, they were unable to locate him.



Poor network connectivity in the region delayed early communication with the group. Subsequently, on April 23, an official search and rescue team was dispatched to the site, though Mr. Roy remains untraced.

The initial rescue team included:

– Police personnel: NK:082609 Rikesh Subba, VPG Ashok Kr. Subba

– Forest department officials: Lodey Tshering Bhutia, Tenzing Lepcha, Mangal Man Limboo, Gopal Limboo

– Local volunteers: Gambir Man Limboo, Sancha Man Subba, Iksha Hang Subba, Namphu Hang Subba, Manoj Subba, Biren Chettri, Yonchok Subba, Roshan Subba

Mr. Roy’s family has been notified and is currently stationed at Yuksam.

In an effort to intensify the operation, a formal requisition was made to the Commandant of the 72nd Battalion, SSB, Khecheopalri, and the 2nd Battalion, NDRF, Darap, for reinforcement. A new team was deployed to Thangshing on April 30, consisting of:

– 8 SSB jawans

– 4 NDRF personnel

– 2 Yuksam OP policemen

– 4 yaks, 2 porters, and 1 cook

Additionally, a reserve team of 12 SSB jawans under a Deputy Commandant has been stationed at Yuksam to handle any emergent situations.

Given the remote and challenging nature of the terrain, teams have been equipped with satellite phones and VHF wireless sets to ensure continuous communication.

The entire operation is being closely supervised by Tshering Sherpa, Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing District. Authorities remain committed to tracing the missing individual and supporting the family through this ordeal. Updates will be issued as new developments occur.