Renowned Microbiologist Dr. Jyoti Prakash Tamang Passes Away

Dr. Jyoti Prakash Tamang, a prominent microbiologist and Officiating Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim University, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 29, 2025, in Siliguri. He was a highly respected academic, having previously served at North Bengal University and most recently at Sikkim University as a senior faculty member.

Internationally acclaimed for his research on fermented foods and ethnic alcoholic beverages, Dr. Tamang focused on their microbiological properties, nutritional values, and cultural relevance. He authored several significant books and numerous research articles that explored fermentation practices across the Himalayan region and Asia.

His core expertise included microbial diversity, probiotic potential, antioxidant activity, and the taxonomy of traditional fermented foods. His work highlighted the sustainable and health-promoting benefits of these foods and their deep cultural roots.

Among his major works are Himalayan Fermented Foods: Microbiology, Nutrition, and Ethnic Values (2010), Ethnic Fermented Foods and Alcoholic Beverages of Asia (2016), Ethnic Fermented Foods and Alcoholic Beverages of India (2020), and Insights of Fermented Foods and Beverages (2022).

He was honored with prestigious recognitions, including the DBT National Bio-Science Award and the Gourmand World Cookbook Award. Dr. Tamang was also a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy and recognized globally as a Kimchi Ambassador by the World Institute of Kimchi.

His contributions have left a lasting legacy in the fields of microbiology, food science, and cultural heritage.

Achievements of Dr. Jyoti Prakash Tamang (1961-2025)

Early Life :

Dr. Jyoti Prakash Tamang was born on 16 November 1961. He studied at Turnbull High School (1971–77) and St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling (1977–79), followed by Darjeeling Government College (1979–84). He earned his B.Sc. (Honours) in 1982, M.Sc. in Botany (Gold Medalist) in 1984, and Ph.D. in 1992 from North Bengal University. He pursued post-doctoral research at the National Food Research Institute, Tsukuba, Japan (1994–95), and the Institute of Hygiene and Toxicology, Karlsruhe, Germany (2002).



–Educational Excellence:

– B.Sc. (Honours, 1982), M.Sc. (1984), and Ph.D. (1992) in Microbiology from North Bengal University.

– Completed post-doctoral research as a Visiting Scientist at the National Food Research Institute, Tsukuba, Japan (1994–95).

– Senior Visiting Scientist at the Institute of Hygiene and Toxicology, Karlsruhe, Germany (2002).

Key Positions Held:

– Senior-most Professor and Dean, School of Life Sciences, Sikkim University (2012 onwards).

– First Registrar of Sikkim University (2011–2013), appointed by the President of India.

– Academic Coordinator at Sikkim University (2008–2009).

– Visiting Professor at Sikkim University and Research Institute of Humanity and Nature, Kyoto, Japan (2008–2011).

– Associate Professor and Head, Department of Botany, Sikkim Government College (1986–2011).

Research Specialization:

– Renowned for pioneering studies on the microbiology of ethnic fermented foods and beverages worldwide.

Awards and Recognitions:

– Gourmand World Cookbook Award (2010).

– National Bio-Science Award (2005).

– United Nations University Women Association Award (1996).

– Gold Medal (1984) from North Bengal University.

Prestigious Fellowships:

– Elected Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (2013).

– Fellow of the Indian Academy of Microbiological Sciences (2010).

– Fellow of the Biotech Research Society of India (2006).

– Recipient of the United Nations University–Kirin Brewery Ltd. Post-doctoral Fellowship (1994–95).

– Awarded the Volkswagen Foundation Visiting Scientist Fellowship (2002, 2004).

Professional Affiliations:

– Elected Fellow (2016) of the National Academy of Biological Sciences (NABS) under Basic Sciences (Microbiology).