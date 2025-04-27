Sikkim Stands United Against Terror: CM PS Tamang Leads Candle March in Gangtok

In a powerful display of solidarity, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) led a solemn candle march in Gangtok to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The event witnessed the participation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, public representatives, and concerned citizens, all coming together to mourn the victims and express their unwavering stand against terrorism.

Walking shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sikkim, CM Tamang emphasized that violence and terror have no place in society. The peaceful march, illuminated by candlelight, served as a moving tribute to the innocent lives lost in the attack and a symbol of the state’s commitment to peace, unity, and harmony.

“The collective conscience of Sikkim resonates with the message that we will always stand united against terrorism,” the Chief Minister stated. He also praised the courage and compassion shown by the citizens, especially the youth, during this gathering.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, CM Tamang prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack. He urged everyone to foster an environment of brotherhood and resilience to counter the forces that threaten peace and progress.

“As a state, and as a nation, we stand together in this hour of grief and pledge our unwavering support in the fight against terrorism,” he affirmed.

