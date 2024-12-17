ONOE To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha Today

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The day’s agenda includes a Constitution Amendment Bill related to simultaneous elections.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill. Meghwal is also expected to introduce another bill to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The proposed bill seeks to synchronize elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with simultaneous elections across the country. The Union Cabinet had approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill earlier this month.

In September, the Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, which was chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.