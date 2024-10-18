Shocking Medical Negligence at STNM Hospital: Surgical Scissor Found in Patient’s Abdomen After 12 Years

Gangtok, 18 October : In a shocking case of repeated medical negligence, Sikkim’s largest healthcare facility, STNM Hospital in Gangtok, has once again come under scrutiny.

A surgical scissor was discovered inside the abdomen of Mrs. Rita Chettri, a 51-year-old resident of Melli Sadam, South Sikkim, 12 years after she underwent an appendix surgery at the hospital.

Mrs. Chettri underwent an appendectomy at STNM Hospital, which was performed by Dr. Passang. After the surgery, she was discharged after a 17-day stay. However, for years, she experienced intermittent abdominal pain. Initially, doctors at Namchi District Hospital diagnosed her condition as a gastric issue and prescribed medication, but the pain persisted.

A few years ago, a small bulge appeared in her lower abdomen , prompting further medical investigations. Mrs. Chettri’s family took her back to Gangtok for a detailed examination. A biopsy and X-ray shockingly revealed the presence of a metallic object inside her abdomen.

About a month ago, she was re-admitted to STNM Hospital in Sochyagang, where she underwent another surgery. During the procedure, doctors were astonished to find a scissor that had been left inside her body during the initial operation 12 years ago. Scissor removal was carried on 8 October on this month.

This alarming incident highlights a serious lapse in medical oversight at STNM Hospital, raising concerns about the quality of care and patient safety at the facility. The negligence has sparked outrage among the public, with calls for stricter accountability and reforms in the state’s healthcare system.

Balaram Chettri, speaking to the media, expressed relief that his wife’s life was saved following the surgery to remove a scissor. However, he shared that, despite the clear case of medical negligence, he is unable to pursue legal action due to his family’s financial constraints. “We come from a poor background, and we simply cannot afford the costs of filing a case,” he said.