Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security.

Govt of India Issues Strict Advisory to Media: No Live Coverage of Defence Operations for National Security

In a significant move to safeguard national security, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, has issued an advisory dated April 26, 2025, directing all media platforms, including news agencies and social media users, to refrain from live coverage or dissemination of sensitive information regarding defence operations and movement of security forces.

Highlighting the importance of responsible reporting, the advisory mandates that no real-time visuals, dissemination of sensitive data, or reporting based on “sources-based” information related to defence activities should be undertaken. The ministry emphasized that premature disclosure of operational details could aid hostile entities, compromising the safety of personnel and the effectiveness of military missions.

The advisory also draws attention to past incidents such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, where unrestricted media coverage led to unintended consequences for national security. It stresses the collective moral and legal responsibility of media, digital platforms, and individuals in upholding the security of the nation.

Referencing Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the ministry reiterates that no program should broadcast live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces. Instead, coverage is to be restricted to periodic briefings by authorized government officers until operations conclude.

Violation of these rules can invite stringent actions under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The ministry urged all stakeholders to exercise utmost vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility, maintaining the highest standards of reporting in service to the nation.

This directive has been approved by the competent authority in the Ministry and signed by Kshitij Aggarwal, Deputy Director, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security. pic.twitter.com/MQjPvlexdr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 26, 2025