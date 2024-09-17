BRO RESTORES VEHICULAR CONNECTIVITY TO CHINA BORDER ALONG LACHEN VALLEY

Gangtok, 17 September : On the morning of October 4, 2023, Sikkim witnessed a significant crisis as flash floods, set off by the bursting of Lhonak Lake, caused extensive damage along the Teesta River.

The overpowering force of nature swept away sixteen bridges (including six essential bridges in Lachen Valley) and approx. 20-25 kilometres of road network. Thus, severing strategic lines of communication to China Border along Lachen valley.

To restore vital connectivity to North Sikkim, against all odds and harsh climate, brave workers of BRO swung into action. In initial phases, BRO in coordination with army constructed multiple bailey bridges over river Teesta at Sanklang, Chungthang & Zeema. Later, BRO undertook challenging task of approx. five kilometres of formation cutting through hard rock stretch and successfully restored vehicular connectivity to North Sikkim by 08 Apr 2024 via traditional route.

Unfortunately, on 29 May 2024 due to Cyclone Remal, unprecedented heavy rainfalls occurred at higher reaches in North Sikkim, resulting in flash flood in Lachen Chu. Rolling down of heavy boulders and fast flow of Lachen Chu, swept away recently constructed crucial Bailey Bridge at Zeema and caused severe damages to under construction Bailey Suspension Bridges. Due to washing away of crucial Bailey bridge at Zeema, once again strategic lines of communication to China Border along Lachen valley get severed. Sensing gravity of situation, brave workers of BRO under project Swastik swung into action and undertook challenging task of construction of a new bailey bridge at Zeema. Work for construction of abutments commenced on 24 Aug 2024 onwards and launching of Bailey bridge imwas completed in less than a month time.

Construction of much vital bridge will enable logistic sustenance of not only locals but also of armed forces deployed in the region towards China Broder. It will also boost tourism in North Sikkim by providing vehicular connectivity to most attractive tourist destination of Gurdongmarg Lake, which was cut off since October last year.

The restoration of this critical bridge not only signifies a triumph over nature’s challenges but also underscores the unyielding determination of the BRO in serving the people of Sikkim. This unmatched feet is true representation of service before self-attitude of BRO.