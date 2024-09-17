Chief Minister Extends Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Gangtok, 17 September : PM Narendra Modi 74th Birthday , on this auspicious moment Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM lauding his leadership and dedication to the nation. In a message shared on behalf of the people of Sikkim, the CM praised the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to India’s progress and development.

“Your remarkable leadership has shaped the course of our nation, and your unwavering dedication to India’s progress is truly inspiring,” the Chief Minister said in his statement.

He further expressed hope for the Prime Minister’s continued good health and strength to guide India to greater prosperity. The CM also highlighted Modi’s vision and tireless efforts, calling his leadership an “indelible legacy” and expressed deep gratitude for his guidance.

The Chief Minister concluded by wishing the Prime Minister happiness and strength in the years to come, reiterating the people of Sikkim’s pride in his leadership and anticipating further milestones under his stewardship.

