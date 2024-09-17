Road Formation Damaged at Setijhora, NH10: Traffic Suspended Temporarily

Pakyong, 17 September: National Highway 10 (NH10), the vital lifeline of Sikkim, has once again suffered significant damage, this time near Setijhora, close to Kalijhora, between Teesta and Siliguri. Reports indicate that a section of the road was critically damaged late Monday night, resulting in the complete suspension of vehicular movement.

Sources suggest that the extent of the damage is severe, and restoration efforts may take some time. This comes just three weeks after NH10 was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic, following an extended closure due to monsoon-related maintenance.

In the meantime, vehicles are being diverted through alternative routes, either via Sittong-Kalimpong or Gorubathan-Lava. An official update from the Kalimpong District PWD Department regarding the damage and traffic regulations is awaited.