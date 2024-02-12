Sikkim Legislative Assembly passes First Supplementary Demands for Grants

Gangtok, Feb 12 (IPR): The Sikkim Legislative Assembly passed the First Supplementary Demands for Grants worth Rs. 190198.94 lakh for the Financial Year 2023-24 during the Seventh Session (Part III) of the Tenth Assembly today.

The First Supplementary Demands for Grants of Rs. 190198.94 lakh, comprising of Rs 60947.38 lakh on Revenue Account and Rs 129251.56 lakh on Capital Account, was passed by the House to meet the gross additional expenditure of the Government after it was moved by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department, during the Financial Business of the session.

The House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 01) of 2024 for the First Supplementary Demands for Grants, relating to the Financial Year 2023-24, which was presented and moved by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department.

The Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 01) of 2024 is introduced in pursuance of clause (1) of Article 204 read with Article 205 of the Constitution of India to provide for the appropriation from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim of the money required to meet the expenditure charged in the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim and Supplementary Grants made by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the expenditure of the Government of Sikkim for the remaining part of the financial year 2023-24.

Earlier, at the onset of the session, the House paid rich tribute to former Member of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, late Sher Bahadur Subedi, who passed away on 9 Feb due to prolonged illness.

Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Speaker, SLA, in his obituary reference, expressed profound sorrow at the passing of former Minister late SB Subedi and said that his demise has left a void in the political landscape of Sikkim and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang solemnly reflected on the profound loss of late Subedi, a cherished colleague and esteemed member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Recalling their enduring association, the Chief Minister paid homage to the remarkable journey they shared in service to the people of Sikkim.

Former Minister Sher Bahadur Subedi, aged 66, passed away on Friday morning (Feb 9, 2024) following a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Born to late BB Subedi and Smt Bhim Maya Subedi on March 5, 1958 in Lower Kyongsa under Gyalshing district, late SB Subedi’s political journey commenced in 1993, and from then on, he served the state with unwavering dedication and distinction. He held several key ministerial portfolios during his tenure, each marked by significant contributions to the development and progress of Sikkim.

Three-term MLA from Gyalshing-Bermoik constituency, late Subedi served as a Minister for various departments across three terms (1999-2004, 2004-2009, and 2014-2019) during the tenure of the erstwhile Sikkim Democratic Front government.

Late Subedi served the state as the Transport Minister from 1999 to 2004 and spearheaded efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

Subsequently, he took on the responsibilities of the Forest Minister from 2004 to 2009, where his leadership played a pivotal role in promoting environmental conservation and implementing sustainable forestry practices.

His commitment to rural development and governance was further evident during his tenure as the Minister of Rural Management and Development, Panchayati Raj, and Cooperation from 2014 to 2019.

Late Subedi’s dedicated service to the people of Sikkim was exemplary, and his contributions to the legislative process were invaluable. As a respected member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, he advocated tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents and worked diligently to address their needs and concerns.

Beyond his political achievements, late Subedi was known for his warmth, humility, and integrity. His presence in the Assembly was characterized by a deep commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and serving the public interest with unwavering dedication.

Minister Mr Lok Nath Sharma and MLA Mr Pawan Chamling also participated in the Obituary Reference and paid their tribute to Late SB Subedi.

Thereafter, the House observed two-minute silence in memory and honour of late SB Subedi.

During the Legislative Business, nine Bills and two Amendment Bills were introduced in the House by the concerned Ministers-in-Charge.

The Sikkim Enlistment of Constructional Machineries and Equipment Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 04) of 2024 was introduced by Mr MN Sherpa, Minister-In-Charge of Transport Department.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that the State Government has deemed it expedient to streamline the deployment and operation of construction machinery and equipment within the State of Sikkim with a view to eliminate the unsanctioned operational practices and in consideration of safeguarding the environment, interest of local public and signifying the concept of ease of doing business.

Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-In-Charge of Education Department, introduced the Orchid University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 06) of 2024. The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that the State Government has deemed it expedient to establish a self- financed Private University under the name of the ‘Orchid University’ in the State of Sikkim at Mangan District, sponsored by the Peace of Dream Foundation.

The intention for establishing the University is to promote quality education with the rapid development in all spheres of higher education, learning, training and research at par with global principles offering degrees and diplomas in various disciplines. Further, establishment of the University in Mangan District, Sikkim will provide necessary momentum for overall development of the area, and the State.

Further, Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-In-Charge of Education Department introduced the Gurukul Vidhyapeeth University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 03) of 2024.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that the Council of Software Engineers registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 (Act No. 21 of 1860), proposes to establish the ‘Gurukul Vidhyapeeth University’ in the State of Sikkim. The proposed university shall be fully funded by the Council of Software Engineers and shall be established at Melli Constituency, Namchi District.

It is assured that land for the proposed University will be taken on lease basis from various private land owners. Construction of campus will begin after commencement of the proposed ‘Gurukul Vidhyapeeth University, Act, 2024’ and completion of land-lease registration process.

Likewise, Matrix Skilltech University, Sikkim Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 07) of 2024 was introduced by Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Education Department.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that Mumukshu Charitable Organisation, a private company registered under the Indian Companies Act, 2013 proposes to establish the Matrix SkillTech University in the State of Sikkim at Gyalshing District. The proposed University aims to provide need and skill-based education programs for the youth of Sikkim and to contribute to the intellectual, inclusive and sustainable development of the people of Sikkim through quality reaching, research and extension activities.

The ‘Matrix SkillTech University’ shall be a self-funded private University and envisages to be a world class higher institution imparting quality education at par with the global principles and strives to contribute to the inclusive growth of the society through pursuits of higher education.

Further, Duke International University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 05) of 2024 was introduced by Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Education Department. As per the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, the State Government has deemed it expedient to establish the Duke International University in the State of Sikkim with a view to keep pace with the rapid development in all spheres of knowledge especially in Skill Development. It is essential to create world level modern research and study facilities in the State to provide state of the art educational and skill development facilities to the youth at their door steps to make out of them human resources compatible to liberalized economic and social order of the world;

The Navya Smile Foundation, Ghaziabad/NCR, is registered under Indian Trusts Act 1882 bearing registration certificate no. IN-UP80373685345765V dated: 7th August 2023, having registered office at Ghaziabad/NCR is engaged in the field of education by way of imparting education in various disciplines. The land for the proposed university shall be taken on lease basis. Construction of campus shall begin after commencement of the proposed ‘Duke International University Act 2023’ and completion of land-lease registration process. The proposed university shall be funded by Navya Smile Foundation, Ghaziabad.

Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Education Department introduced the Sikkim Medical Science University Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 02) of 2024.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that Dream Educational Charitable Trust, a private Trust registered under the Indian Trust Act 1882, proposes to establish the ‘Sikkim Medical Science University’ in the State of Sikkim at Namchi District. The proposed University which aims at fulfilling the critical gaps and medical education in Sikkim shall be a self-financed Private University fully funded by the Dream Educational Charitable Trust.

The proposed University focuses on offering an integrated system of education, extending from undergraduate level to post graduate programs, doctoral programs and research levels in the medical, para-medical, allied healthcare and other related fields.

The proposed University’s research and training initiative will enhance the healthcare eco-system of Sikkim providing access to advanced medical treatments, especially in the field of Oncology and other areas as well, elevating the overall healthcare standards for the people of Sikkim.

The establishment of the proposed University by a visionary organization would certainly help in spreading high quality medical education programmes, fostering a culture of academic excellence, research- driven learning, and ethical medical practice adhering to national and international standards and producing competent and compassionate healthcare professionals.

Thereafter, Sikkim Legislative Members (Payment of Pension and Medical Allowances) Amendment Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 08) of 2024 was introduced by Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that this amendment is made due to technical error detected in the Sikkim Legislative Members (Payment of Pension and Medical Allowances) Amendment Act, 2018 wherein the word “Assembly” was inadvertently missed in the nomenclature (Amended) vide Notification No.08/LD/18, dated 13.06.2018 and published in the Gazette No.319 dated 14th June, 2018.

Further, Sikkim Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 09) of 2024 was introduced by Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill states that it was felt necessary and expedient to amend the Sikkim Civil Courts Act, 1978 (9 of 1978). The Bill seeks to amend sections 17, 18 and 19 A of the Sikkim Civil Courts Act, 1978 to provide a valuable forum to the litigants to appeal before the District Judge.

Mr LB Das, Minister-in-Charge of Urban Development Department, Government of Sikkim, introduced ‘the Sikkim Town and Country Planning Bill 2024’, Bill No 10 of 2024.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill states that Sikkim has experienced rapid urbanisation driven by administrative and commercial activities. The urbanisation is most concentrated in the Gangtok District, especially in the capital city of Gangtok and its surrounding areas. The rapid rural-urban migration results from disparities in quality of life, development pace, basic infrastructure, and employment opportunities. Sikkim already faces challenges due to limited land availability, with 82.31% of its area under the jurisdiction of the State Forest Department. The recurring issue of development expanding beyond city boundaries, driven by overwhelming pressure for land developments necessitates attention.

With the formulation of the Sikkim Town and Country Planning Bill, 2024, the Government aims to develop physical and socio-economic plans for different hierarchies and explore innovative land use mechanisms to attract investments for planned growth. This legislation will also provide for the establishment of development authorities to supervise development beyond municipal areas and define recruitment rules for hiring workforce with the required skill set to facilitate an organised approach to land, labour and capital.

Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Education Department introduced ‘the Management and Information Technology University Sikkim Bill 2024’, Bill No 11 of 2024.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill states that the State Government has deemed it expedient to establish a self-financing Private University under the name of “the Management and Information Technology University” also known as “MIT University” in the State of Sikkim. The proposed University shall be fully funded/sponsored by the Institute of Management and Technical Studies (IMTS) and shall be established at Mell constituency, Namchi District.

This State Private University focuses on offering an integrated system of education, extending from the graduation level to higher education and research levels, including but not limited to information and technology, mass communication and journalism, engineering, para medical science, environmental science, social sciences, art and humanities, commerce, basic and applied sciences, allied health sciences, fashion and textile, fire safety and disaster management, yoga education, food nutrition and diabetics, pharmacy, management, technology, education, law, agriculture, and other such emerging areas of importance and relevance in the society and nation through formal, bended and continuing mode of education.

Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Education Department, Government of Sikkim, introduced ‘Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science and Technology Bill 2024,’ Bill No 12 of 2024.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill states that Manudiaz Education Foundation, Ludhiana, Punjab, a non-profit company, proposes to establish Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science and Technology, a self-financed private University in the State of Sikkim. The proposed University aims at becoming a premier centre of academic excellence, cultural heritage preservation and sustainable innovation and to empower students to excel as compassionate leaders for positive societal transformation embracing diversity and shaping a harmonious future.

The University also proposes to establish world class academic and infrastructure support facilities to provide higher and technical education in various disciplines and ensures to give preference to the students of Sikkim while admitting students in different courses of the University.

As announced by the Speaker, the discussion and voting on all the Bills introduced in the House today would take place in the next sitting of Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Thereafter, Mr Aditya Golay (Tamang), Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts presented the following reports in the House:

I) 133rd Report on Appropriation Accounts of the Government of Sikkim for the financial year 2017-2018 and Action Taken Report on 128th Report on Appropriation Accounts 2015-2016.

II) 134th Report on Appropriation Accounts of the Government if Sikkim for the financial year 2018-2019, and

III) 135th Report of Annual Technical Inspection Report on Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Local Bodies for the financial year 2014-2015 to 2016-2017.

This was followed by the presentation of the Annual Report of the Sikkim State Food Commission for the financial year 2022-2023 by Mr LB Das, Minister-In-Charge of Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Mr Karma Loday Bhutia, Minister-In-Charge of Forest & Environment Department also presented the Annual Report of the State Pollution Control Board, Sikkim for the financial year 2021-2022.

Subsequently, Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly announced the presentation of Annual Report for the financial year 2022-2023 of the government departments namely, Culture Department, Cooperation Department, Printing & Stationery Department, and Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

In his valedictory remarks, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang thanked the Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for passing the Supplementary Demands for Grants to meet the expenditure of the State Government for the remaining part of the financial year 2023-24. He extended gratitude to all the Legislators for their active participation in the House. He thanked the Speaker for successfully conducting the Assembly session. He also thanked all the representatives and officials of various departments, press and media fraternity, and officers and staff of Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat for their support.

Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, in his valedictory remarks, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for formulating and releasing the notification regarding service regularisation of temporary employees of the State, completing four years in service. He thanked the Leader of the House and all the Members for their active participation during the Assembly session.

The one-day Assembly session concluded with the Speaker adjourning the House Sine-Die.

