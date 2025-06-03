Road to Lachen and Lachung Closed Due to Landslides; Sikkim Tourism Issues Advisory

Gangtok, June 03 : The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has issued a travel advisory for all visitors and tourists planning to visit the state. According to the advisory, the road leading to Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim has been temporarily closed following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

While access to these specific areas remains restricted, the department has clarified that all other parts of Sikkim continue to remain open for tourists. Authorities have urged travelers to plan their visits accordingly and avoid the affected northern zones until further notice.

This directive has been issued with the approval of the competent authority, emphasizing the need for safety and responsible travel planning during the ongoing weather-related disruptions.