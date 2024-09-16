CM Expresses Deep Connection at St. Joseph’s School Felicitation in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, 16 September : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) recently attended a Felicitation Programme at St. Joseph’s School in Darjeeling, where he was honored by the school community. The CM, who shares a longstanding bond with the institution, expressed his joy and pride in being part of the event.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the school, Tamang shared heartfelt memories, both as a former student and as a parent of an alumnus, highlighting the “indescribable sense of bliss” he feels with each visit. His return to the school, he noted, rekindles cherished memories and strengthens the bond he holds with both Darjeeling and St. Joseph’s.



In his address, CM Tamang extended his gratitude to the school’s principal, teachers, and students for the honor, and thanked the dignitaries and officials for their presence. He also praised the impeccable organization of the event, calling it a testament to the school’s excellence.

The felicitation served as a reminder of the deep ties Tamang shares with Darjeeling and the institution that shaped much of his early life.

