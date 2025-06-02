Three Killed, Several Injured as Landslide Hits Army Camp in Chaten, Lachen

Lachen, 02 June : A devastating landslide triggered by relentless rainfall struck an Indian Army camp in Chaten, Lachen district, on the evening of June 1, claiming three lives and injuring four others.

The incident occurred around 7:00 PM, following days of heavy downpour that loosened the mountainside, sending debris crashing down on the camp. Among those who lost their lives were Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakhada. Their bodies have been recovered by emergency response teams.

Four other individuals sustained injuries in the disaster but are currently in stable condition after receiving timely medical treatment.

The Indian Army has initiated a large-scale rescue and search operation to trace six personnel who are still missing. Despite hazardous weather and difficult terrain, rescue teams continue their efforts around the clock.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, the Army extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and affirmed its commitment to provide every possible support. Safety operations are being conducted with utmost urgency to protect other stationed personnel in the region.

Via PRO Defense